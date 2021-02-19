Committee appointed to study Presidential Commission of Inquiry report on Easter attacks

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a committee to study the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the Easter Sunday attacks and the Parliamentary Committee report on National Security, the President’s Media Division said.

The six-member committee is chaired by Minister Chamal Rajapaksa and also includes ministers Johnston Fernando, Udaya Gammanpila, Ramesh Pathirana, Prasanna Ranatunga and Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

The President’s Media Division said that the reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) and the Sectoral Oversight Committee will be sent to the committee by the Presidential Secretariat.

Presidential Secretariat’s Director General (Legal) Hariguptha Rohanadeera has been appointed as the Secretary to the committee.

The committee has been instructed to present its report before March 15, 2021.