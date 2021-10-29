Compatible primary health care system required – Sudarshini

State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle says attention should be directed to making the primary health care system compatible with a Sri Lankan model.

The State Minister was speaking at a discussion at the Ministry of Health yesterday with a group of officials including the Government Medical Officers’ Association.

It was proposed that a plan be formulated to address not only non-communicable diseases but also overall health to identify and prevent diseases and ensure healthy lives.

It was also noted that focus on the health of the child and the mother should move to the entire family while long-term supervision should be carried out through research and development units.

It was discussed that a school and a village-based programme should be enforced to address specific areas while canteens in schools, school gardening and rural gardening should be included in this effort.

