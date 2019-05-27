The two-week grace period granted for motorists to comply with the traffic lane law will commence today.

Accordingly, motorists have been instructed to comply with the traffic lane law which will be strictly implemented across all parts of the country.

Speaking to NewsRadio Police Media Spokesperson Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said the Police Headquarters has decided to enforce the law within all police divisions.

The traffic lane law gives police the authority to arrest drivers who change their lanes haphazardly.

