Considering pandemic situation, Sudarshini suggests economising of treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle yesterday said that the country should explore the possibility of treating asymptomatic patients at hospitals for only 10 days and letting them complete the last four days of treatment at their homes given that a person with COVID-19 is most contagious in the first 10 days of contracting the disease.

Addressing a meeting of health officials, Fernandopulle said the time had come to re-evaluate COVID-19 response based on new scientific evidence on the virus. A person with COVID-19 was most contagious in the first 10 days of getting the disease and that should be factored in the testing, period of hospitalization, quarantine process, and surveillance system framework the country had adopted.

“The government spends a lot of money on curbing the spread of COVID-19. But given the developments during the past few weeks it’s evident that we must re-evaluate how we control the disease, save money, avoid the burnout of hospital staff and congestion of treatment centres.”

Fernandopulle said that if asymptomatic patients could be released from treatment centres after 10 days, it would save time, money, space and reduce the burden on health staff. The government should look at how it could be done in a safe manner. “We must do this like an early admission early discharge system. We must see if we are going to continue our existing testing, period of hospitalization, quarantine process, and surveillance system framework or change them, based on new evidence through discussions.”

(Source: The Island)