The Supreme Court has decided to consider the fundamental rights petitions filed by Ven. Dambara Amila Thera against Ranil Wickremesinghe being removed from premiership on the 7th of January, 2019 after it was taken up for hearing by the Supreme Court today.

The petition was taken up by a three-member bench including Buwaneka Aluwihare, Sisira De Abrew and Murdu Fernando