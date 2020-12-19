Construction work on the 3rd phase of the Central Expressway from Pothuhera to Galagedara commenced today (19).

The Ministry of Highways said construction commenced under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning.

The third phase of the project that began construction today is estimated to take 42 months to complete the 31.7 km stretch, at 142.5 billion rupees.

The Pothuhera-Galagedara stretch of the expressway will consist of 20 bridges, a tunnel, four lanes and four interchanges at Polgahawela, Rambukkana, Galagedara and Pothuhera.