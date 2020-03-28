The Special Presidential Task Force on Essential Services has introduced several telephone numbers to receive and provide information to the public.

This includes the following numbers – 0114 354854 , 0114 733600 and 0113 456200 – 204.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs has taken measures to introduce several telephone numbers for the public to inform of their problems and grievances due to the state of emergency in the country.

The telephone numbers are – 0760 390 981, 0760 390 437, 0712 500 031 and 0766 528 068.