The Supreme Court has concluded the Contempt of Court case filed against Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake.

The case was heard before the Supreme Court three-judge bench consisting of Justices Sisira de Abrew, Vijith Malalgoda, and Preethi Padman Surasena today (25).

Further clarification before delivering the verdict will be taken up on 21 October.

The case pertains to a remark by Ramanayake on 21 August 2018 that a majority of judges and lawyers in Sri Lanka was corrupt.

Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thera and a retired Air Force officer challenged it in a petition and the attorney general indicted the MP.