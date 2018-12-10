Contempt of Court petition filed against Karu Jayasuriya
Posted in Local News
A lawyer has filed a fundamental rights petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s decision to convene the parliament despite a pending restraining order.
The petition has been put forward stating that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has acted in Contempt of Court by reconvening the parliament when there is a pending restraining order issued on the act.
The FR petition has been filed by Attorney-at-Law Aruna Laksiri.