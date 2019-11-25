Chief Inspector Nishantha Silva of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who probed a number of incidents that occurred during the Mahinda Rajapaksa administration has left the country yesterday with his family.

Reportedly, the Chief Inspector has left the country to Switzerland with his family at around 12.50 pm this afternoon. Silva had not informed the police of his departure.

Silva was handling investigations into many major incidents including the abduction and murder of 11 youth by a group of sailors during the last phase of the war, the murder of editor Lasantha Wickrematunge and the abduction and the assault of journalist Keith Noyahr.

Last year he was transferred to the Negombo Division on service requirements.

However, the transfer was later cancelled after several civil organisations and Amnesty International had expressed concern over the transfer.

UPDATE (11:30 AM):

Police Headquarters has ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to launch an inquiry into Inspector of Police (IP) Nishantha Silva’s departure overseas.

The IP had left the country without obtaining approval of the Police Department, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.