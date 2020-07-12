Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s best known film actors, has tested positive for COVID-19, he told his millions of Twitter followers.

“I have tested COVID positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” he wrote.

His son, Abhishek, later tweeted he had also tested positive.

Bachchan, 77, has been involved in 200 films since becoming a star five decades ago.

He, and Abhishek, 44, have been taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, and his son described them both as having mild symptoms. A hospital official told The Indian Express newspaper that he was in a stable condition.

Amitabh urged anyone who had been close to him in the past 10 days to get tested.

(BBC)