Country has deteriorated today more than of the war and tsunami – Basil
Posted in Local News
The country has severely deteriorated under the current government, says former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.
He stated this at an event held in Anuradhapura.
He says that the government former President Mahinda Rajapaksa will establish the right for all races and ethnicities to live without fear and doubt.
Everyone feels the fear of death and hunger and the current government has caused for an even more dangerous situation for the public than the 30 year old war and the Tsunami, he further said.
This deterioration can be observed in all fields, he added.
(Ada Derana)
Of course, we miss the Kurakkan Satakaya brothers, Basil.
They were doing such a wonderful job, having eliminated the Tamils, building the Blue Elephants, roads to nowhere, airports, harbours and all the towers and the hotels and the granite paved walkways in Colombo.
Then, the brainy voters of SL decided to bring this Yahapalana mob and Arjuna M to beat all your records and bleed the nation to suffocation.
Bas, we miss you guys, specially the younger one with the fleet of white vans and the night races in Kandy.