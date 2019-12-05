The JVP-led National People’s Power Movement yesterday warned that it would lead a mass mobilisation campaign if the government did not put an immediate end to what the movement alleged as running the country through coercive means.

Addressing the media at the Avakasha auditorium in Battaramulla, JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva said the government had adopted suppressive measures and the country was moving towards a dictatorship.

“Soon after being inaugurated, the President issued a gazette authorising the mobilisation of the army. Such a thing should not have happened as the country is peaceful. Then the government started suppressing social media. It sent its law enforcement personnel to raid social media offices. Some journalists were summoned to the CID and grilled. The issue of an alleged abduction of an employee at the Swiss Embassy has not been sorted out. CID officials who investigated the alleged frauds of Rajapaksa family have been transferred out. There is a witch hunt going against some CID officers.

NPP’s Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, Chatura Dissanayake and Chaminda Jayasuriya also addressed the press.

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)