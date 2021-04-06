Country needs new Constitution – Minister GL

Education Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris said that the Government sees the need to study the Constitution in depth and draft a comprehensive new Constitution as a matter of urgency.

He pointed out that the present Constitution was drafted 43 years ago and it is obsolete as Sri Lankan society has changed significantly during those four and a half decades.

“As a first step, the Government has appointed a nine-member Expert Committee headed by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva to submit nominations,” the minister said.

The Report of the Committee is expected to be submitted to the Government before June.

Minister Peiris was speaking at a special media briefing held of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) at the Waters Edge Hotel in Battaramulla yesterday (05).

He also pointed out that the people hope for a complete revision of the Electoral System.

The Minister said that a 15-member Committee will be set up with the participation of all political parties represented in Parliament to conduct a full investigation into all the electoral laws affecting the country’s elections and submit a report to Parliament on the necessary amendments.

The Minister said that there is widespread belief in Sri Lankan society that the Preferential System should be rejected and a new system should be created instead.

(Source: Daily News – By Rakshana Shriyantha)