A solid national security policy is a top priority for Sri Lanka, Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said.

Minister Ranawaka made this observation participating in a Mega Minds programme held at Kurunegala recently. “Our educated voters are focused on four main components, which are, national security, economy, society and environment,” Ranawaka observed.

“There are two main important features when we talk about national security. The first one is security operations and the other is policies and strategies on national security. Mostly, the focus is only on security operations. However, most important for a country is its national security policies.”

“To design such advanced national security policies, we need intelligent policy developers who can create policies incorporating advanced technologies,” Minister Ranawaka said.

“Our policies on national security should go parallel with our economic policies, international policies and trade policies. We are going to present an all-encompassing national security policy for this country on October 21. This national security policy is designed with the contribution of experienced military and defense experts such as Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka,” Ranawaka further said.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)