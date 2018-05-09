The Colombo Fort Magistrate yesterday issued an order directing former Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal to submit a report in court within seven days. This is pertaining to the financial transactions regarding Sri Lanka’s bid to host the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne made this order pursuant to a request made by FCID conducting investigations into the alleged irregularities that have taken place in the failed bidding process.

It was revealed that over Rs. 600 million funds deposited in a current account by CWG Hambantota 2018 Pvt. Ltd. for the purpose of bidding to host the Commonwealth Games in Hambantota had been spent without any trace of transactions.

The Financial Director of CWG Hambantota 2018 Pvt. Ltd. Mahinda Fernando was also ordered to submit a report in this regard within seven days.

The bidding process for the 2018 Commonwealth Games began on March 31, 2010.

Two bids for the 2018 Commonwealth Games were submitted. Gold Coast and Hambantota in Sri Lanka were the two bidding cities. On November 11, 2011, Gold Coast won the bid to host the Commonwealth Games.

(Source: Daily News – By Lakmal Sooriyagoda)