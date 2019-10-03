The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today ordered 80 financial institutions and banks to table reports on bank accounts held by Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who has been sent on compulsory leave, and former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne made the order following a request made by Deputy Solicitor General Dilipa Peiris who appeared in court for the Attorney General.