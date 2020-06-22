Court refuses to issue injunction order against UNP decision to suspend 99 members

The Colombo District Court today refused to issue an injunction order on the decision of the United National Party (UNP) to suspend the memberships of 99 party members.

The order was delivered by Colombo District Court Judge Amali Ranaweera after considering the petition filed by former parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

On May 29, the UNP Working Committee canceled the membership of 99 members including several top-brass members, who had handed over nominations from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the party’s constitution deems that if any member is to submit nominations from another political party, they should seek the approval of the Working Committee before proceeding with their conduct. However, none of the members in question had obtained prior approval in writing, he said.

Former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa is among the members whose party membership is to be suspended.