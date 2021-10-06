Court rejects bail application by software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss

The bail application put forward by the software engineer of Epic Lanka Technologies, who was arrested in connection with the erasure of National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) data, has been rejected.

The software engineer has been further remanded till the 18th of October.

The individual who was attached to the company that set up the database for the NMRA was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Wellapita, Divulapitiya on September 28 under provisions of the Computer Crimes Act and Public Properties Act.

During interrogations, the suspect divulged that he had erased the relevant data from the database using a special command.

The investigating officers have uncovered that the IP address of the source of the command and the IP address of the software engineer’s computer is the same.

When he was produced before the court on September 29, the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered to place him under remand custody for a week, until today.

The CID is continuing investigations into the missing data of the NMRA database.