Court rejects writ appeal over Ranjan Ramanayake’s parliamentary seat
Posted in Local News
The Court of Appeal has rejected the writ application filed by Ranjan Ramanayake’s legal counsel seeking not to remove him from his Parliamentary seat.
The Attorney General and Secretary-General of the Parliament have been named as the respondents of the petition.
The case was taken up before the Court of Appeal this morning (April 05).
Ranjan Ramanayake is currently incarcerated at the Angunukolapelessa Prison.
