Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and its CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded till 5th of July, by the order of the Fort Magistrate.

Meanwhile the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued a notice on Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Chairman Geoffrey Aloysius, father of Arjun Aloysius, to appear in the Court on July 5.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne noticed Geoffrey Aloysius to appear in Court to show cause for PTL’s failure in fulfilling the previous court order, which directed it to provide a declaration with regard to the direct and indirect assets of PTL through an auditor.