COVID-19 cases can’t be controlled by Health Department or Armed Forces – Health Services DG

Stricter action will have to be to be taken in the future if the public does not properly follow the health safety guidelines issued to prevent the COVID-19, says the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

He pointed out that while the Department of Health is criticized for was not controlling the number of COVID-19 cases, this is not an issue something that could be controlled by the Department of Health or the Armed Forces.

“The health department does not have enough staff to closely monitor 22 million people. They must adhere to these hygiene habits.

If the public does not follow them, we will have to tighten the rules. We have no hope of getting there. We have no hope of inconveniencing the public.

Therefore, we kindly request you to strictly follow these rules. Or we may have to make tough decisions even with reluctance.”

(Source: Ada Derana)