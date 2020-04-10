The balance in the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has exceeded Rs.585 million.

A visually impaired individual had yesterday donated Rs.500,000 to the Fund.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa meanwhile donated Rs.25 million collected by the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association while the President of the Sri Lanka Cricket Shammi Silva, Sri Lanka cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga donated Rs.25 million collected by Sri Lanka Cricket.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana handed over a donation of Rs.7 million collected by the staff of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture and affiliated institutions to the Ministry.

Donations of Rs.10 million by the Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd., Rs.1 million each by the Public Officers’ Welfare Association and Irrigation Engineering Diplomate Association to the Fund.

Local as well as foreign donors have made contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.

Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

(Source: News Radio)