COVID-19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1 billion

The Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and Mobitel (Pvt) Ltd has donated Rs.50 million to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

Chairman of Sri Lanka Telecom, Rohan Fernando handed over the cheque for this sum to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (15).

The Chief Executive Officer of Mobitel, Nalin Perera and other members of the Board of Directors were also present on this occasion.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority has donated Rs. 50 million to the Fund. The cheque for this sum was handed over to President Rajapaksa while Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi and top officials of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority were present.

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs.10 million by Naturub Industries (Pvt) Ltd, Rs.300,000 by High Court Judges Association, Rs.100,000 by Mr. Ticil Coorey, Rs. One million by Association of former Cabinet Ministry Secretaries, Rs. One million by Sri Lanka Podujana Engineering Front, Rs. Two million by Football Federation of Sri Lanka, Rs.1.2 million by Bharti Airtel Lanka(Pvt) Ltd, Rs. One million by Certis Lanka Security Solution (Pvt) Ltd, Rs. One million by Mr. Richard Fernando and Rs.50,000 by Mr.S.A. Samaratunga.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs.1064.4 million passing Rs.one billion mark.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Major General (Retired) K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011-2354479 / 011-2354354.

(President’s Media)