The National Movement for People’s Power says the novel coronavirus has also entered into Parliament.

Speaking in Parliament today, Leader of the NPP Anura Kumara Dissanayake said two Parliament reporters and a police officer who was deployed to ensure the safety of Parliament have contracted the virus.

He said another 25 to 30 officers have also been directed to quarantine.

MP Dissanayake added that nearly 150 Police officers and a number of health sectors workers have also tested positive for COVID-19.

He said therefore the virus is prevalent in the society and necessary measures must be taken to contain it.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake noted that continuous spread of the virus amongst the elderly, will lead to a major disaster in Sri Lanka.

