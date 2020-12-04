COVID-19 infected man who spat on PHIs remanded

The COVID-19 infected man who spat on health workers and obstructed their duties in Atulugama last Wednesday (02) has been arrested and remanded till December 17 after being produced before court.

On last Wednesday (02), after confirming he was infected with COVID-19, a group of health workers had arrived at Atulugama to hospitalize the man.

The man refused to be admitted to the hospital for treatment and spat on the face of a Public Health Inspector (PHI).

Police Media Spokesman, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that steps have been taken to take legal action against the suspect under the quarantine law and obstruction of duty of a public servant.