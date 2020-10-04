A 39-year-old female garment factory worker from the Divulapitiya area tested positive for COVID-19 at the Gampaha Hospital, the Government Information Department said today.

“She has been transferred to the IDH and some 55 of her close contacts have been placed under quarantine,” the department said in a statement.

She was admitted to Gampaha Hospital to treat her fever and was being subjected to a PCR test at the time of discharge. She has been diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient by the result of the test, it said.

Nearly 15 staff members of Gampaha hospital and 40 staff members of the private company she works for are already in home quarantine. Further close associates of her are being identified and tests are being carried out on how the woman became infected. Further action will be taken on the PCR investigations carried out on the associates.

At this juncture, the health authorities are urging the public to take more precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the department stated.

