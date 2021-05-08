COVID-19: Sri Lanka sees highest daily toll of 19 deaths

A total of 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported yesterday (07) recording the highest single-day deaths from the virus since the outbreak in the country.

According to the Government Information Department, the death toll thereby surged to 764.

According to official data, 06 of the victims were in their sixties while another 06 were in seventies. Three others were aged over 80 years. Meanwhile, the remaining four had been in their forties and fifties, reports revealed.

Further, COVID pneumonia has been identified as one of the causes of death of 16 victims.