COVID-19 task force decides not to allow purchase of liquor online

The COVID-19 task force has decided not to allow consumers to purchase liquor online through supermarket chains, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Yesterday (16), the Finance Ministry granted approval to the request directed by the Excise Department to commence liquor sales online.

However, this decision was met with objections from several parties including the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA).

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) requested the government not to provide permission for online sales of alcohol which will make matters worse for all Sri Lankans already suffering from many hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening of liquor outlets is currently banned due to travel restrictions. The Commissioner-General of Excise stated that due to this, consumers have increasingly requested to be given the opportunity to purchase liquor online.