Addressing the media briefing of the NOCPCO the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said some of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed so far will be relaxed to some degree from today and the public must adjust their lifestyles and practices in accordance with the current situation.

He said that people cannot get back to their same lifestyles as prior to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We should all note that certain words and actions have now been added to our lives with the COVID-19 outbreak. Lifting of restrictions does not mean that the Coronavirus threat is no longer present in Sri Lanka. Eradicating the Corona threat will take considerable time and therefore, we need to follow the same health practices and social practices that we have been following over the past two months. Therefore, we need to follow the health guidelines, social practices, COVID-19 preventative measures which have now been put into law.”

He noted that state institutions, private establishments, large and small businesses, transport sector, and the general public need to be mindful of these guidelines and regulations and follow them if we are to overcome the COVID-19 threat. He said that those with breathing difficulties, caught, cold or fever should report to any of the 30 Health Ministry notified hospitals with isolation facilities or dial the helplines 1390 or 1999 and obtain assistance.

(Government News Portal)