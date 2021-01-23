COVID-19 Vaccination Trials in Sri Lanka Today

A COVID-19 Vaccination trials will take place on Saturday morning (Jan. 23) at three locations including two hospitals, the Ministry of Health said.

The vaccination trial will be held at the Office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Piliyandala, Piliyandala Regional Hospital, and the Colombo-North Teaching Hospital (Ragama Teaching Hospital), Dr. Hemantha Herath, the Deputy Director-General of Health Services told reporters on Friday (Jan. 22).

“During the trials, we will identify problems that can arise in the process. The trials will also be useful in deciding the number of vaccines that can be distributed within a certain timeframe,” Dr. Hemantha Herath pointed out.

Government of Sri Lanka on Friday (Jan. 22) granted regulatory approval for emergency use of Oxford-AztraZeneca Vaccine, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals confirmed.

Thereby, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka on Friday night (Jan. 22) announced that the Sri Lankan government conveyed that approval for emergency use of COVISHIELD vaccines has been granted.

The Government authorities in India and Sri Lanka are now working towards early delivery of these vaccines in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission noted.

(Source: News 1st)