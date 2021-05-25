COVID has killed seven Policemen in Sri Lanka

Seven Police Officers, who had contracted the COVID-19 virus, had died and 900 others are undergoing treatment, sources said. A top official of the Police Department said among the deceased Police Officers are Inspectors, SubInspectors, Sergeants and Police Constables.

This spokesman also said among officers infected are a few Women Police Constables and they are receiving treatment at the Habaraduwa, Kundasale and Hantana ‘Sisila’ treatment centres. It has been revealed that up to now, 5,187 Police Officers, both male and female have been infected with the virus and 4,197 have recovered up to now. The spokesman added while the Police Officers are undergoing treatment, members of their families and children as well as elders are receiving treatment at treatment centres.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Kumudu Upul Shantha)