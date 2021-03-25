COVID impact on economy will be felt for years – Ranil

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the COVID-19 pandemic will not end in 2021 and its economic impact will be felt for years to come.

Speaking at the WION Global Summit 2021 in Dubai, Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe stressed the world has not turned a corner yet and that until a medical solution is found, the coronavirus will continue to interfere in the smooth functioning of global affairs.

The Former Premier said the world is experiencing the worst economic crisis after the World War II and the people should expect only a gradual economic recovery.

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe noted that although the World Health Organisation has been immobilized and there is open warfare over vaccine, India and China have played a commendable role in vaccine distribution.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe stressed that the work carried out by India and China while outperform Western superpowers and accelerate a power shift towards Asia.

