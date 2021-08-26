COVID NOT a dangerous disease, says S.B. Dissanayake
A Sri Lankan ruling-party politician has said that the people need not have any unnecessary fear over COVID-19 deaths.
‘The fear itself is attributed to the increase in the number of COVID deaths,’ said MP S. B. Dissanayake, who represents the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
He said COVID-19 is not a dangerous disease that people need to fear, and said 80% of those who contract COVID-19 recovered, and among them are asymptomatic cases.
“Around 14% experience a cold or a headache. So after the vaccination some recover. That means 95% of COVID cases recover,” said the MP.
Dissanayake said according to data from NPR and Reuters, COVID-19 is the sixth leading cause for global deaths, while Cancer, Smoking, Alcohol, Suicide, and Malaria and the top 05 leading causes for deaths in the world.
“Therefore, we do not need to panic and when we open the country everyone must take the individual commitment to follow all the guidelines,” said S. B. Dissanayake added that it is his personal opinion.
“We cannot do what the US, Australia, and New Zealand are doing. We have a serious foreign exchange crisis,” he added.
(Source: News First)
It is amazing why the two Rajapakshas again associated themselves with a disaster like you once again and geve a ministerial post. You should be with Ranil instead. Even he might run a mile to keep the distance from disaster like you!!!!!!!!!! Look at the numbers around the world and think of you r level of IQ if you cannot fathom the number of deaths, because the number is too big for somebody like you with a WACHALA KATA and a pea size brain. You are only an embarrassment to the whole country.
It is unfortunate the Rulers have sidelined the great leader to the backbench.
He has no place in the drive towards ‘Prosperity and Splendor’.
This person is ministerial material.
He should quit politics and seek a leadership position in the WHO backed by his views on the Chinese Menace, CV19.
S. B. Dissanayake is very correct in telling that COVID is not a dangerous disease. Coronavirus or COVID was one that was manipulated by Donald Trump who wanted to cripple-down the Chinese economy, as they are now trying to do to Russia through the American influenced Ukraine war. Coronavirus is just influenza and the influenza vaccines were available everywhere but they did not use it, because their political agenda needed to succeed.