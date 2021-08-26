COVID NOT a dangerous disease, says S.B. Dissanayake

A Sri Lankan ruling-party politician has said that the people need not have any unnecessary fear over COVID-19 deaths.

‘The fear itself is attributed to the increase in the number of COVID deaths,’ said MP S. B. Dissanayake, who represents the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

He said COVID-19 is not a dangerous disease that people need to fear, and said 80% of those who contract COVID-19 recovered, and among them are asymptomatic cases.

“Around 14% experience a cold or a headache. So after the vaccination some recover. That means 95% of COVID cases recover,” said the MP.

Dissanayake said according to data from NPR and Reuters, COVID-19 is the sixth leading cause for global deaths, while Cancer, Smoking, Alcohol, Suicide, and Malaria and the top 05 leading causes for deaths in the world.

“Therefore, we do not need to panic and when we open the country everyone must take the individual commitment to follow all the guidelines,” said S. B. Dissanayake added that it is his personal opinion.

“We cannot do what the US, Australia, and New Zealand are doing. We have a serious foreign exchange crisis,” he added.

(Source: News First)