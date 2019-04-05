The Police Sergeant attached to the security detail of Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, Aruna Sri Nandana Silva, who was arrested over the shooting at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation premises in Dematagoda, has been released of all charges.

The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on the advice of the Attorney General.

The decision came after the CCD informed the court that the Attorney General had given instructions to release him over the incident.