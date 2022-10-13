Cricket: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to enter women's Asia Cup 2022 final

Sri Lanka National Women’s Cricket Team beat Pakistan by 1 run today (October 13) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final for the first time.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has booked a spot in the final alongside India.

The final will be played at the same venue on Saturday (October 15).

Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera starred with the ball, bagging 2/17 in four overs to help Sri Lanka crawl back into the contest to defend 122/6.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu’s 3/17 from four overs helped Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 122/6 after Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat.