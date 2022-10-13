Cricket: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to enter Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final
Sri Lanka National Women’s Cricket Team beat Pakistan by 1 run today (October 13) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final for the first time.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka has booked a spot in the final alongside India.
The final will be played at the same venue on Saturday (October 15).
Left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera starred with the ball, bagging 2/17 in four overs to help Sri Lanka crawl back into the contest to defend 122/6.
Earlier, left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu’s 3/17 from four overs helped Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to 122/6 after Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat.
I watch the last few matches of SL women. Glad you came this far. But, after witnessing the performance, Indian women are very likely to win by a mile and few world records. Still, good luck to you! Remember, catches win matches. Even mo so in a short game like 20/20, a single dropped catch can make all the difference.
Congratulations!
Saturday:
SL Women 65 for 9 wicket in 20 overs
India women 42 for 2 and need only 24 runs to with 84 balls to be balled.
It pays to be realistic when we wish things and also helps to improve ourselves, that is the foundation of winning!