Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa challenged those who make allegations regarding his Uda Gammana programme, to make their criticisms directly to him.

The Minister said the politicians who claim that the houses built under Uda Gammana programme are very small and not sufficient for a family to live in, have not been able to build at least one reawakened village when they were in power.

“Although some groups attempting to sabotage this housing programme say that the Ministry has spent a large amount of money for the name boards of the reawakened villages, none of them have been named after me or my father. They have only been named after historical figures in the country.

The Minister was speaking at the vesting of the 165th Uda Gammanaya with the public recently.

Minipahanagama model village constructed in Nugaleyaya, Sevanagala, in the Monaragala district consists of 28 houses built at a cost of Rs. 24.9 million.

The model village is equipped with access to clean drinking water and electricity and consists of entry roads and a network of internal roads.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)