The curfew imposed in the Southern, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa & North-Central provinces & Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Kurunegala, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts has been lifted at 6am this morning and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm until 6am on Monday (April 6).

Due to the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Jaffna and Kandy districts being identified as high-risk areas, the curfew currently in force will continue until further notice.

Meanwhile, travel between districts has been completely banned, unless for essential services. However, the Police warn that those misusing the mechanisms imposed for the smooth operation of essential services will be dealt with severely.

The government urged the public to adhere to the health advice and instruction as these measures have been taken in order to ensure the safety of the public from this deadly Coronavirus.

The villages Atalugama in the Kalutara District and Akurana in the Kandy District have been demarcated as isolated areas to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and no one is allowed to enter or leave these restricted zones.

