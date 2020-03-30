The government states that curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts will remain in force until further notice.

The curfew in all other districts, which was re-imposed at 2.00 p.m. today (April 30), will remain in effect until 6.00 a.m. on April 01 (Wednesday).

Inter district travel is prohibited for any purpose other than essential services.

The government states that the law will be strictly enforced against those who misuse the methods that are in place to maintain essential services efficiently.