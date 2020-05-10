The curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will be in force until further notice, says the President’s Media Division.

In other districts including Kalutara and Puttalam, the curfew will be effective between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am from May 11 until further notice.

However regulations will be eased in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts in order for daily lives to return to normalcy and for work to resume from May 11, as planned.