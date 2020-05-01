The curfew in the four high-risk districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, and Puttalam has been extended until May 11, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Issuing a release, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said that public and private institutions in the high-risk districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, and Puttalam must resume functions from Monday (11) in order to restore the civilian life and economy, including maintenance of essential services, in these districts.