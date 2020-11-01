Curfew in Kurunegala, Kuliyapitiya & Eheliyagoda
Posted in Local News
Quarantine curfew will be imposed from 5.00 am tomorrow until 5.00 am on 09 November in Kurunegala Town area, Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas.
The new directives were announced by the Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.
Dear Commander,
Please listen to the professionals.
The GMOA has published a solid strategy to deal with Covid outbreak.
Please follow.
Closing down the Country with your men carrying machine guns is not the solution.