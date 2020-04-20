Curfew in selected districts extended till 27th April
Posted in Local News
Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara & Puttalam districts has been extended till 5:00 am on 27th April (Monday) 2020, President’s Media Division said.
In other districts, excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will only be effective from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily until Friday 24 April.
The curfew will be enforced in these districts at 8:00 pm on Friday, April 24, to Monday 27 April at 5:00 pm.
Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in these districts
Entering or leaving Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts have been prohibited
the govt is not clear we have been informed the curfew in Colombo district will be lifted on 23rd of April now we are informed it is 27th this is terrible for people like me for I have a secret weapon against corona which most Sri Lankan known why have curfew and lock outs have only lock downs for the following reasons
.
Our President should take a leaf from New Zealand who ranks 1st in the world for their fight against corona by not having curfew but by having lock down where the fear of arrest is avoided where any person could give a note to their nearest super markets or email to their super markets and have the goods they want delivered to them. If you have a opinion poll who is the most hated person among these 4 persons the police spoke men, the President Gotabaya, The Prime Minister Mahinder Rajaakse and the President GMOA it will be the Police spoke men who will lead all of them. The super market chain cargills at present do not have emails it can be done in a few minutes for all the 400 branches of Cargill and Cargill with thei400 branches all over Sri Lanka would provide all the necessities we the people require and help people like coconut pluckers , buss drivers, bus conductors ect. By going to their houses asking them what they if it is 3meals and money per day it will be given if any one doubts it you should ask the cargills general manager of restaurants, head quarter base in kottawa
Further setback for us unable to even go to get medicines while we can get a fair amount of other things we senior citizens are finding it difficult.