The government has decided to relax the ongoing curfew, which was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, in several districts and police areas, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Accordingly, the curfew in all districts except Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kegalle, Kandy, Puttalam and Ampara districts, will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday (20) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day.

Curfew in these districts will be in force from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am every day until further notice.

The PMD says that the curfew in Alawathugoda, Akurana, Warakapola and Akkaraipattu police areas in Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara districts will not be relaxed.

However, the curfew in the rest of the police areas in these three districts will be lifted at 5.00 am and re-imposed at 8.00 pm from April 20.

For the following police areas in Colombo, Kalutara, Puttalam and Gampaha districts the curfew will not be relaxed, the PMD said.

Colombo District: Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitya, Keselwatte, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala and Kohuwala police areas

Gampaha District: Ja-Ela, Kochchikade and Seeduwa police areas

Puttalam District: Puttalam, Marawila and Wennappuwa police areas

Kalutara District: Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama police areas

The curfew in the rest of the police divisions in the aforementioned four districts will be relaxed from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm. from Wednesday (April 22).

Reporting to work

Within the Colombo district, 1/3 of the state sector employees should report to work.

50% of the state sector employees in other districts should report to work.

Staff members who do not report to work in all government institutions have been ordered to carry out their duties from home.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the head of the institution will decide on the number of employees to report to each institute and the staff members that should report for work.

Heads of institutions have the freedom to decide a different group instead of the 1/3 and 50% who are called in on a particular day.

When opening offices, procedures for the control of the coronavirus prescribed by the health authorities must be adhered.

Buses, vans or railway compartments should only carry about half the total capacity of passengers and all vehicles must be disinfected.

The government has asked private transport companies to restart their services subject to these conditions.

All festivals, pilgrimages and excursions, carnivals, processions, and meetings are prohibited until further notice.