The quarantine curfew imposed in the Western Province and other areas will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (9), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said today.

However, the Army Commander said that it has been decided to isolate several areas further upon identifying them as risk areas.

Reportedly, 12 police divisions in the Colombo District and several apartment complexes have been identified as risk areas. He pointed out that majority of COVID-19 cases currently found in the Colombo District had been identified through these locations.

Accordingly, the following areas will continue to remain under isolation orders until further notice.

Colombo District: Mattakkuliya, Modara, Bloemendhal, Kotahena, Grandpass, Foreshore, Barber Street, Maligawatte, Dematagoda, Wellampitiya, Keselwatta, and Borella police areas

Gampaha District: Wattala, Peliyagoda, Kadawatha, Ragama, Negombo, Pamunugama, Ja-Ela, and Sapugaskanda police areas

Kalutara District: Horana, and Ingiriya police divisions, and Wekada-West Grama Niladari Division

Kurunegala District: Kurunegala Municipal Council area, and Kuliyapitiya

Kegalle District: Mawanella, and Ruwanwella police divisions

In addition, six apartment complexes (flats) in the Colombo district will remain under isolation:

‘Methsanda Sevana’ in Mattakkuliya

‘Mihijaya Sevana’

‘Ranmuthu Sevana’ in Modara

‘Muwadora Uyana’ in Grandpass

‘Sirisara Uyana’ in Dematagoda

NHS flats in the Maligawatta area