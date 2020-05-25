Curfew is only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

Curfew will be effective only between 10.00pm to 4.00am daily in all the districts in the island from tomorrow, May 26th onwards until further notice.

Guidelines prescribed by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus should strictly be followed during the operations of factories, institutes, offices and shops as well as public transportation.

These guidelines include disinfection, wearing face masks, washing hands from time to time and maintaining social distance.

Heads of state and private sector entities are free to decide on the number and categories of workers to be called for work in consideration of the nature of the services they provide and health guidelines.

The Government requests the public to adhere to health recommendations while engaging in their daily activities even after the curfew is relaxed.

Traveling between districts except in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will be permitted from tomorrow, Tuesday, the May 26th.

(President’s Media)