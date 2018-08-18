Aug 18 2018 August 18, 2018 August 18, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Current government prevented bankruptcy and economic downfall of country – PM

Posted in

Ranil Wickremesinghe - Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

The current government was able to prevent the bankruptcy and economic downfall of the country, after it came to power, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held in Matara, today (18).

According to the PM, to stop the country going bankrupt and the economy downfall, they had to borrow from the International Monetary Fund, cut back expenses and increase taxes.

Although the current government is accused of increasing taxes, the country’s economy is now stable and has the capability to pay off the debts, he further said.

(Ada Derana)