Warf clerks, container drivers, customs monitoring officers as well as Essential food items importers’ and wholesale traders’ union will be engaged in trade union action today in support of the trade union action carried out by customs officers.

Customs unions said that although it is seven days since the trade union action was launched , the government had so far not provided a proper solution.

The Essential food items importers’ and wholesale traders’ union has decided to close down the essential food items wholesale shops in Pettah throughout the whole of today.

