The CEB states that intermittent power cuts in the morning and in the afternoon will be in effect until the current power crisis is resolved.

Accordingly, the scheduled power cuts will be imposed under six 3-hour and 1-hour sets.

The times allocated for the scheduled power cuts are as follows:

-08.30 am to 11.30 am

-11.30 am to 02.30 pm

-02.30 pm to 05.30 pm

-06.30 pm to 07.30 pm

-07.30 pm to 08.30 pm

-08.30 pm to 09.30 pm