Dates for 2021 A/L, O/L and Grade 5 Scholarship exams announced

The Government of Sri Lanka today announced the revised dates for the Grade 5 Scholarship, Advanced Level and Ordinary Level examinations for the year 2021.

The schedule was tabled by the Minister of Education Dinesh Gunawardena at the Cabinet meeting held on Monday (01).

Accordingly, the examinations will be held on the following dates:

Grade 5 Scholarship Exam: January 22, 2022 (Saturday)

January 22, 2022 (Saturday) G.C.E. Advanced Level Exam: From February 07, 2022 (Monday) to March 05, 2022 (Saturday)

From February 07, 2022 (Monday) to March 05, 2022 (Saturday) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Exam: From, May 23, 2022 (Monday) to June 01, 2022 (Wednesday)

Schools reopened for Grade Five students on the 25th of October, 2021, after being closed for six months this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools are due to reopen for O/Level and A/Level students from the 8th of November.